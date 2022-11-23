Officers investigating the theft believe the man could have helpful information in their investigation.

A grey and green-striped Apollo bike was stolen after being left outside a shop close to the library in Ashfield Precinct on July 25, at about 5.30pm.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information about the incident.

Police are keen to speak to this man.

PC Emily Wright, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to recover the bike for the victim.

“Theft of bicycles is something we take very seriously, as we know the loss of a bike can impact the victim both financially and emotionally due to being a victim of crime.”