Police release CCTV image after theft of bicycle in Kirkby
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen in Kirkby.
Officers investigating the theft believe the man could have helpful information in their investigation.
A grey and green-striped Apollo bike was stolen after being left outside a shop close to the library in Ashfield Precinct on July 25, at about 5.30pm.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any information about the incident.
PC Emily Wright, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to recover the bike for the victim.
“Theft of bicycles is something we take very seriously, as we know the loss of a bike can impact the victim both financially and emotionally due to being a victim of crime.”
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen bike is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 618 of July 25, 2022.