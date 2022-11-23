Convicted rapist with links to Mansfield goes missing from prison

Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

The 53-year-old is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.”

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police believe he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.