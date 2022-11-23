News you can trust since 1952
Convicted rapist with links to Mansfield goes missing from prison

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing sex offender with links to Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 12:26pm

Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

The 53-year-old is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.”

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police believe he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.

Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of November 22, 2022