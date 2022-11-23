Convicted rapist with links to Mansfield goes missing from prison
Police are appealing for information to trace a missing sex offender with links to Mansfield.
Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire.
The 53-year-old is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.”
Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police believe he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.
Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of November 22, 2022