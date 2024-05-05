Police release CCTV image after new tenant in Mansfield house falls victim to brazen theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating the theft, which happened in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The three stolen bags contained the victim’s clothing, shoes, reading glasses, birth certificate, bank statement, and children’s toys.

Inquiries are ongoing into the theft which happened shortly after 1.15pm on Friday, April 12.

Police want to speak to this man after bags were stolen in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Sergeant Amy Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen theft which happened in broad daylight as the victim was in the process of moving into new accommodation.

“If you recognise the man pictured in this image, please let us know because we believe he could have information which could help our investigation.

“Similarly, if you witnessed the incident or have any other information which could aid us with our inquiries, please let us know.”

