Police appeal after man knifed in Kirkby stabbing
The 44-year-old victim suffered injuries to his arms and shoulder after he was attacked by two suspects.
It’s believed the incident happened in Chapel Street, Kirkby at around 5pm on Saturday, April 20.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.
DC Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident, and we are working hard to trace those responsible for this attack.
“As a force we treat knife crime with the utmost seriousness and our officers are committed to taking robust action against any individuals who carry and use weapons to cause harm.
"Our priority is to keep people safe, and we will take appropriate action against those who impact on the safety of others.
“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, any pedestrians who were in the area at the time and may have information, and any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage capturing the incident.
“Anyone who can help is asked to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 518 of 20 April 2024 , or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”