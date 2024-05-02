Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 44-year-old victim suffered injuries to his arms and shoulder after he was attacked by two suspects.

It’s believed the incident happened in Chapel Street, Kirkby at around 5pm on Saturday, April 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was subsequently discharged.

Police believe the stabbing happened on Chapel Street. Photo: Google

DC Bethany Sumner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident, and we are working hard to trace those responsible for this attack.

“As a force we treat knife crime with the utmost seriousness and our officers are committed to taking robust action against any individuals who carry and use weapons to cause harm.

"Our priority is to keep people safe, and we will take appropriate action against those who impact on the safety of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, any pedestrians who were in the area at the time and may have information, and any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage capturing the incident.