Police recover drugs from Sutton bush after spotting suspicious 'gardener'

Police in Sutton arrested a man – after initially spotting him “with his hands in a garden bush”.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:41 BST

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team were driving along Alfreton Road on Sunday afternoon, May 14, when they spotted the 30-year-old man.

A team spokesman said: “The Reacher officers were a little sceptical as the male didn’t strike us as the next Alan Titchmarsh or Monty Don.

A quantity of drugs was recovered from a bush in Sutton.A quantity of drugs was recovered from a bush in Sutton.
“Our green-fingered friend was stopped where a large quantity of drugs were recovered from within said bush.

“Not only that, Mr Gardener was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and he was arrested.

“I'm sure he is extremely disappointed to know that there's no greenery to tend to in a custody cell.”