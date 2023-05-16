Police recover drugs from Sutton bush after spotting suspicious 'gardener'
Police in Sutton arrested a man – after initially spotting him “with his hands in a garden bush”.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team were driving along Alfreton Road on Sunday afternoon, May 14, when they spotted the 30-year-old man.
A team spokesman said: “The Reacher officers were a little sceptical as the male didn’t strike us as the next Alan Titchmarsh or Monty Don.
“Our green-fingered friend was stopped where a large quantity of drugs were recovered from within said bush.
“Not only that, Mr Gardener was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and he was arrested.
“I'm sure he is extremely disappointed to know that there's no greenery to tend to in a custody cell.”