Police recover drugs from Sutton bush after spotting suspicious 'gardener'

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team were driving along Alfreton Road on Sunday afternoon, May 14, when they spotted the 30-year-old man.

A team spokesman said: “The Reacher officers were a little sceptical as the male didn’t strike us as the next Alan Titchmarsh or Monty Don.

A quantity of drugs was recovered from a bush in Sutton.

“Our green-fingered friend was stopped where a large quantity of drugs were recovered from within said bush.

“Not only that, Mr Gardener was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and he was arrested.

