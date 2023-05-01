Police were alerted after the vehicle activated automatic number plate recognition cameras in Sutton.

Following the notification, which happened on April 26, at about 10.20am, police said intelligence showed the vehicle was displaying false plates, raising suspicions it was stolen.

Police tracked the vehicle down on Blidworth Road, Kirkby, but said the driver “then began to travel at high speeds”, prompting police to activate the emergency lights to signal the driver to stop.

The car crashed following a short pursuit.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Ignoring this demand, the driver sped away from police – driving through red lights along the way.

“Following a short pursuit, the stolen car lost control and hit another vehicle as well as a wall in Kingsway, Kirkby.”

Both occupants of the car then fled from the scene

A 38-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance, while he and a a 60-year-old man were also both arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Checks revealed the car had been reported stolen on April 22.

Sergeant Ian Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The level of driving demonstrated in this incident was completely unacceptable and fortunately didn’t result in anyone sustaining any injuries.

“We simply won’t tolerate this type of behaviour, nor will we fail to stop investigating reports of car theft, which we know can have a hugely detrimental impact on vehicle owners.”