Busy time for firefighters with spate of visits - including paramedics and Mansfield rugby players

Firefighters have been keeping busy between emergency incidents – hosting a range of visitors, including young Mansfield rugby players.

Green watch at Alfreton Community Fire Station, Turnpike Business Park, has hosted visits from paramedics, schoolchildren and rugby players.

Posting on the station’s Facebook page – fb.com/AlfretonFireStn – a station spokesman said: “We had a visit from East Midlands Ambulance Service to do some joint road traffic collision and trauma care training.

“Mansfield under-18s girls rugby team joined us to get an awareness of our fitness exams and team building, while we had children’s groups on station for their badges and a show and tell.”

The station also welcomed firefighters from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Ascot Drive station in Derby, “to develop our rope rescue skills”.

1 . Team building Members of Mansfield under-18s girls rugby team with firefighters in Alfreton. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

2 . Crash training EMAS crews joined firefighters for 'some joint RTC and trauma care training'. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

3 . Strength test Alfreton Community Fire Station currently has four female wholetime firefighters and one female watch manager. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales

4 . Show and tell Children are shown some of the station's cutting gear. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Photo Sales