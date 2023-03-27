News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
8 minutes ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
54 minutes ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
23 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'

Busy time for firefighters with spate of visits - including paramedics and Mansfield rugby players

Firefighters have been keeping busy between emergency incidents – hosting a range of visitors, including young Mansfield rugby players.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:28 BST

Green watch at Alfreton Community Fire Station, Turnpike Business Park, has hosted visits from paramedics, schoolchildren and rugby players.

Posting on the station’s Facebook page – fb.com/AlfretonFireStn – a station spokesman said: “We had a visit from East Midlands Ambulance Service to do some joint road traffic collision and trauma care training.

Mansfield under-18s girls rugby team joined us to get an awareness of our fitness exams and team building, while we had children’s groups on station for their badges and a show and tell.”

The station also welcomed firefighters from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Ascot Drive station in Derby, “to develop our rope rescue skills”.

Members of Mansfield under-18s girls rugby team with firefighters in Alfreton.

1. Team building

Members of Mansfield under-18s girls rugby team with firefighters in Alfreton. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
EMAS crews joined firefighters for 'some joint RTC and trauma care training'.

2. Crash training

EMAS crews joined firefighters for 'some joint RTC and trauma care training'. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Alfreton Community Fire Station currently has four female wholetime firefighters and one female watch manager.

3. Strength test

Alfreton Community Fire Station currently has four female wholetime firefighters and one female watch manager. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Children are shown some of the station's cutting gear.

4. Show and tell

Children are shown some of the station's cutting gear. Photo: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
MansfieldEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceDerby