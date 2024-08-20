Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery in Mansfield Woodhouse, owned by a husband and wife team, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ for the second Ofsted inspection running.

Sunnydale, on Northfield Lane, provides full day care for 82 children, including before and after school, and also during school holidays.

Its impressive building was constructed by property developer Gavin Bull, who converted an old, rundown barn. He is now a director and site manager, while his wife, Gemma, a qualified teacher, is the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registered with Ofsted in 2016, Sunnydale was given an ‘Outstanding’ rating after its first inspection two years later, and now it has repeated the feat after a review last month.

Sunnydale Nursery in Mansfield Woodhouse, which has been rated 'Outstanding' again by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Inspector Joanne Smith’s report said: “Staff have a deep knowledge and understanding of how young children learn.

"They never underestimate what a child can achieve, and they have high aspirations for all children.”

Sunnydale, which opens from 7 am to 6 pm Mondays to Fridays, employs 16 members of childcare staff, who were praised by Ofsted for “creating a range of different and exciting environments” for youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These entice children to explore and investigate their surroundings,” the report went on. “Staff are alert and notice when children are interested in something or are engrossed in play.

Gemma Bull, a qualified teacher, is the manager of Sunnydale Nursery.

"They carefully observe the children and know just when to interact to extend or enhance children’s learning.”

The inspector found that outdoor play was “essential to the effective curriculum devised by leaders and staff”.

Children were trusted to “work things out and assess risks for themselves”. As a result, they “develop high levels of confidence in their own ability, knowing that an adult is on hand to give advice or practical support if they need it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property developer Gavin Bull, who built the nursery building from scratch and is now site manager.

The report continued: “Children show high levels of curiosity. Staff embrace this and use it with skill to introduce them to new information and new vocabulary.

"Staff are adept at identifying opportunities to develop children’s communication and language. Children listen intently to stories, which staff read with clarity and enthusiasm.”

Ofsted found that Sunnydale has a “highly successful” learning approach for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Also, all staff and children were “treated with respect and courtesy”, with their “learning and wellbeing top of the manager’s priorities”. For example, specialised training was available to staff to “deepen their knowledge of the role”.