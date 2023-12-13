News you can trust since 1952
Police name Sutton murder victim

A man found dead in his home in Sutton has been named as 76-year-old Malcolm McGarry.
By John Smith
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:48 GMT
Police were called to the scene in Northfield Close at 12.55am on Friday, December 1 where Mr McGarry was found with significant injuries.

Emergency services administered CPR but Mr McGarry was pronounced dead at 2.05am.

His son, 53-year-old Peter McGarry, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was arrested and subsequently charged with his murder.

Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceMalcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 9.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specialist family liaison officers are keeping Mr McGarry’s family informed about the progress of our investigation, and I’d like to again express our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time.”