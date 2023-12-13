A man found dead in his home in Sutton has been named as 76-year-old Malcolm McGarry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the scene in Northfield Close at 12.55am on Friday, December 1 where Mr McGarry was found with significant injuries.

Emergency services administered CPR but Mr McGarry was pronounced dead at 2.05am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm McGarry was found dead at his home in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 9.