Man charged in Sutton murder investigation

Detectives investigating a man's death have charged a suspect with his murder.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:46 GMT
A 76-year-old man was found dead at his home in Northfield Close, Sutton, at 12.55am on Friday (December 1) following reports that a male had been assaulted.

Emergency services administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead at 2.05am.

His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Peter McGarry, aged 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was last night (December 3) charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (December 4).

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, investigation lead, said: “We have a team of detectives working tirelessly on this investigation and a man has been charged with murder.

“I would like to reassure residents we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and our inquiries will continue.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and all who knew him.”