Man charged in Sutton murder investigation
A 76-year-old man was found dead at his home in Northfield Close, Sutton, at 12.55am on Friday (December 1) following reports that a male had been assaulted.
Emergency services administered CPR but the man was pronounced dead at 2.05am.
His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification is yet to take place.
Peter McGarry, aged 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was last night (December 3) charged with murder.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (December 4).
Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, investigation lead, said: “We have a team of detectives working tirelessly on this investigation and a man has been charged with murder.
“I would like to reassure residents we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and our inquiries will continue.
“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and all who knew him.”