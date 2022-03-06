Police motorbike rider hit by missile thrown by youths from bridge near Mansfield

The officer was driving along the A617 at Pleasley this afternoon, Sunday, at about 3.45pm when he was struck.

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said a ‘group of youths’ threw objects at the bike, with something hitting the officer.

A team spokesman said: “We also received multiple calls from members of the public reporting that their vehicles had been damaged by items thrown from the bridge.”

Police have promised a thorough investigation.

They said a group of youths were traced and ‘all details were taken to start a thorough investigation’.

The team said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated, and robust action will be taken.”

Any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone with dash-cam footage which may help the investigation is urged to get in touch by calling 101 or messaging Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook page, quoting crime reference number 22000131099.

It is not the first time emergency responders in the area have been targeted.

Firefighters from Shirebrook fire station said they were verbally abused and bombarded with projectiles by a group of about 50 youths after being called to a blaze near Sports Direct’s headquarters in Shirebrook on February 25. Police are investigating the incident.