Shirebrook police vow to tackle anti-social behaviour

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said they have been ‘working hard over the last few months’ to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook, Langwith & New Houghton.

The team said: “This has involved partnership meetings to discuss what we can do in terms of activities for the youths of our area.

“It has involved partnership working alongside our neighbours in the fire station and the enforcement team at Bolsover Council in order to conduct joint patrols.

“It has involved starting the first point of call in our process of tackling anti-social behaviour which means we have issued lots of warning letters, with some youths on behaviour contracts which include a curfew.

“We take anti-social behaviour seriously as it does have a negative impact on our community, so we would urge that if you see or know of any anti-social behaviour happening then please report it to us.”

The report it to police, call 101.