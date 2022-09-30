Police make two arrests, seize ‘large quantity’ of drugs and rescue 21 animals in raid on Shirebrook home
A raid on a Shirebrook home saw two people brought into custody, a significant amount of drugs seized and 21 animals taken into care.
Yesterday, Thursday, September 29, officers executed a warrant at an address on Ash Grove, arresting two people.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said: “We have also seized a large quantity of Class A drugs that were destined for the streets of Shirebrook.
“Also seized under the Animal Welfare Act were 17 dogs, two rabbits and two ferrets. All animals have seen a vet and are now seeking the care they need.
“Our enquiries are continuing for this investigation as we will be obtaining further evidence in order to seek a charging decision.
Thanks to our uniformed task force, dog section and Bolsover and Clowne SNT for assisting us with this successful warrant.”
Any information can be reported to the Shirebrook SNT on Facebook, or by using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.