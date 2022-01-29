Police make three arrests in Sutton after tracing motorbike theft suspects

Officers were on mobile patrol when they received information that a motorbike stolen overnight from an address in Derbyshire was believed to be in the Mansfield area.

Following further enquiries, police attended an address in Tuckers Lane where they found a group of people in a garden stood around two motorbikes.

Various people ran from the address but three suspects were swiftly detained and two stolen bikes were recovered at the scene.

The other bike found was reported stolen from an address in Nottingham.

One of the officers was assaulted after she was pushed to her chest during the incident on Thursday, January 27.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were detained on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers were from Ashfield’s dedicated Operation Reacher team – one of 12 such specialist teams introduced by Nottinghamshire Police to help crack down on crime in neighbourhoods.

Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great example of the dedication shown by our officers day-in and day-out to tackle criminality in our communities and seek justice for victims of crime.

“Thanks to the efforts of tenacious officers we managed to retrieve two stolen motorbikes and arrest three suspects in connection with their theft.