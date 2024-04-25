Police make CCTV appeal after Mansfield printer theft

Police investigating the theft of valuable printing equipment have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with.
By John Smith
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
An office printer and ink, with a combined value of around £3,000, were taken from Curry’s PC World, in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at around 7pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in this image and have urged them or anyone who knows them to come forward.

Police want to speak to these two men after a printer was stolen from a shop in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to these two men after a printer was stolen from a shop in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
PC Amy Pustelnik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen theft of a high-quality piece of equipment that has incurred significant costs for a local business.

“If you know the people pictured in this image – or if you have recently been offered a printer or ink for sale – then please do not hesitate to get in contact with us.”