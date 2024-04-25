Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An office printer and ink, with a combined value of around £3,000, were taken from Curry’s PC World, in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at around 7pm on Wednesday, April 3.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured in this image and have urged them or anyone who knows them to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to these two men after a printer was stolen from a shop in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Amy Pustelnik, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen theft of a high-quality piece of equipment that has incurred significant costs for a local business.