Police launch murder investigation after young man dies in 'serious assault' in Somercotes

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at about 1.40am yesterday.

Two men were found injured at the scene and taken to hospital.

One of the men, aged 22, has died in hospital, police have now confirmed

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured following a serious assault in Derbyshire.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “The other man was discharged yesterday and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

“Four men were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and people living in Somercotes will see an increased police presence throughout the day.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers but we would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101.