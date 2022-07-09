VIDEO: Police appeal after Mansfield distraction burglary

A phone and bank card were taken during the incident on Pye Avenue, which took place on June 19, at about 11pm, and used a short time later.

Officers are now asking for the public's help to identify the man in the footage, as they believe ‘he may have vital information that could help with their investigation’.

A still from the police video.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a disturbing sequence of events for the victim and no doubt left him feeling uneasy in his own home.

“Burglaries can have a detrimental impact on the victims not just emotionally, but financially and that is why we take any reports extremely seriously and will always work hard to bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation is continuing and we believe the man in this footage may have key information that could help us and would urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”