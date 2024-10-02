Police launch appeal after Kirkby beauty salon robbery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to Ayelashes, in Victoria Road, Kirkby, at 6.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 2) after two masked robbers entered the premises and demanded cash.
A member of staff and customer were inside and the offenders snatched a handbag belonging to the customer, which contained her mobile phone and AirPods, before making off from the scene.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and detectives are now working to track down the people responsible.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the customer and staff member and we are determined to identify the people responsible.
“To this end I encourage any witnesses to please come forward immediately.
“We are particularly keen to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 498 of 1 October 2024.