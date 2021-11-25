Police issue statement after £8k worth of garden tools including ride on mower stolen in Clipstone
Police are investigating the theft of a ride-on mower, trailer and garden tools valued at £8,000 from Clipstone Cemetery.
The equipment included a yellow Cub Cadet ride-on mower, trailer, hedge cutters, two smaller mowers, strimmers, a leaf blower, and other equipment was taken from a storage container on the car park by Clipstone Parish Cemetery.
Police are now calling for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 1pm on November 17 and 8am the following day, to get in touch with them.
PC Scott Chambers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating a report of a burglary at Clipstone cemetery in which a trailer, ride on mower, hedge cutters and other tools were stolen from a shipping container.
"The burglary took place between 1pm, on November 17 and 8am, the following morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 106 of November 18 2021.”