Police investigating large boy racers meet near Annesley M1 junction

Police are appealing for information as to who was involved in a large group of boy racers driving around on the A608 near junction 27 of the M1 for Annesley.

By John Smith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read

A group between 60 and 80 cars and people were gathered in lay-bys off the main road on Sunday, April 16 and were driving around and drifting in and out of traffic.

Incidents such as this is one of the key priorities Ashfield police commander Insp Jon Hewitt has vowed to crack down on this year.

In a separate incident, police also want to trace two teenagers on motorbikes were riding on the recreation ground on Main Road, Jacksdale, whilst pedestrians were there, at around 6.30pm on Monday, April 17.

Police are investigating a boy racer meet near the M1 junction for AnnesleyPolice are investigating a boy racer meet near the M1 junction for Annesley
Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 12 and 7.30am Thursday, April 13 April in Victoria Road, Selston, a white Ford Transit was broken into and some power tools were stolen.

Between 9pm on Monday, April 17 and 8am Tuesday, April 18, in Stewart Way, Annesley, a white Vauxhall van was broken into and some gym gear, a wallet and bank cards, some Dewalt tools and an electric scooter were stolen.

Around 1.40pm on Thursday, April 13 at Kirkby Lane Farm, Park Lane, Selston, a hooded male removed and damaged a security camera.

At 1.30am on Wednesday, April 19, in Westdale Road, Jacksdale, a grey Nissan had a tyre slashed and a dent to a door caused by an unknown male.

If you have any information, e-mail [email protected], or call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.