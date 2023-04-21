A group between 60 and 80 cars and people were gathered in lay-bys off the main road on Sunday, April 16 and were driving around and drifting in and out of traffic.

Incidents such as this is one of the key priorities Ashfield police commander Insp Jon Hewitt has vowed to crack down on this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate incident, police also want to trace two teenagers on motorbikes were riding on the recreation ground on Main Road, Jacksdale, whilst pedestrians were there, at around 6.30pm on Monday, April 17.

Police are investigating a boy racer meet near the M1 junction for Annesley

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 12 and 7.30am Thursday, April 13 April in Victoria Road, Selston, a white Ford Transit was broken into and some power tools were stolen.

Between 9pm on Monday, April 17 and 8am Tuesday, April 18, in Stewart Way, Annesley, a white Vauxhall van was broken into and some gym gear, a wallet and bank cards, some Dewalt tools and an electric scooter were stolen.

Around 1.40pm on Thursday, April 13 at Kirkby Lane Farm, Park Lane, Selston, a hooded male removed and damaged a security camera.

At 1.30am on Wednesday, April 19, in Westdale Road, Jacksdale, a grey Nissan had a tyre slashed and a dent to a door caused by an unknown male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad