Community rallies round grieving family following death of young Langwith dad

Tributes have been paid to popular 28-year-old Andrew Hassell – known to many by his childhood nickname ‘Gandy’ – who sadly died on Saturday (June 12).

He leaves behind his mum Rachel Hassell, girlfriend Leanne Martin and two-year old daughter, Zendaya.

News of the self-employed labourer’s death has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community where he will be remembered as a ‘smiling, friendly, young man’ who often did odd jobs and helped others.

Langwith dad Andrew Hassell who died at the weekend aged 28.

And shocked family friend Cheryl Martins says the community will now do everything it can to help his family.

Cheryl said: "Andrew was a lovely lad, he grew up with my lads. He was well-loved in the area, always smiling. He will be missed by so many people.

“His family are absolutely devastated, his friends are in shock, nobody saw this coming.

"Nothing can replace him, nothing can take away the pain. We hope we can give him the send off he deserves and take some of the burden off his family who will be struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss of life.”

Cheryl and Laura Patterson have launched two fundraisers to help his family cover the cost of his funeral and also raise money for suicide prevention charities.

Raffle prizes can be dropped off at Cheryl’s home at 23 Brown Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse and will be raffled off at a planned fundraiser at Long Willow Sports and Social Club on June 26.

To make a donation, visit Go Fund Me - Andrew Hasell (Gandy) Funeral.