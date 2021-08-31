Police in Notts announce successful clampdown on illegal fishing in the county

Nottinghamshire Police along with The Environment Agency issued 24 notices for illegal angling during an operation that saw 200 spot checks carried out.

Officers worked alongside Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire police forces along with the fisheries enforcement team from the Environment Agency to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

The successful operation saw a bladed knife confiscated from one angler who was found to be in possession of it.

Police say the operation was a success

The Angling Trust also supported the operation through their Voluntary Bailiffs Service.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, of Neighbourhood policing for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have worked proactively and closely with other forces throughout the East Midlands and the Environment Agency to help tackle this issue and put a stop to illegal fishing.

“Our officers have done an excellent job alongside the other police forces and agencies to carry out the 200 spot checks and confiscate a knife off the streets.

“It is vital that we continue to work alongside partner agencies and forces to help tackle issues like antisocial behaviour and illegal fishing and send a warning that breaking the law will not be tolerated.”

Greg Dytkowski, Fisheries Enforcement Officer East Midlands for the Environment Agency, said: “We take illegal fishing seriously.

“Anyone committing offences can expect to be prosecuted and face a substantial fine.

“The results show how this kind of partnership working helps to keep our inland waterways free from illegal fishing activities and detect other crimes in the process.

“Not only does illegal fishing damage the sport it also poses a serious risk of spreading fish diseases and invasive species.

“The irresponsible and illegal actions of a few can have widespread consequences for fisheries.”

Kevin Pearson, the Angling Trust Fisheries Enforcement Support Service Regional Enforcement Manager, said: “This was a perfect example of partnership working in action – and what can be achieved by everyone working together.

“As always, we are most grateful to our volunteers for so public-spiritedly giving up their time to help protect fish and fisheries. We look forward to more of these operations.”