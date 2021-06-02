Police in new crackdown on 'nuisance' off-road bikers in Mansfield

‘Nuisance’ off-road bikers in Mansfield were targeted by police in several locations across the town at the weekend following complaints by residents.

By Ashley Booker
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:28 am

Nottinghamshire Police’s off-road team carried out patrols after receiving calls about youths on bikes using areas of rough ground and parks to get across the Oak Tree Lane estate.

Officers say they also responded to a number of fires which were started deliberately at Oak Tree Heath Nature Reserve and the Racecourse area of Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police's off-road team carried out patrols targeting 'nuisance' bikers in Mansfield at the weekend. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

“Again these have been patrolled and will be targeted a lot more in the future to deter this behaviour and deal with persons committing these offences,” said a spokesman, writing on Mansfield District Police’s Facebook page.

The off-road team also dealt with a number of other incidents at the weekend, including drug and traffic offences.

Anyone with information about the arson attack at Racecourse Park should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting Incident number 0487_30052021.

