Police in motorbike security warning after theft in Mansfield

Police have urged motorbike owners to ‘be mindful’ after a machine was stolen in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:17 am

A ‘125 motorbike’ was stolen from outside an address in Oaktree on Wednesday, March 16.

PC Julie Meaney, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield East neighbourhood team, said: “The suspects at the time of writing are unidentified.

“Please be mindful this is taking place locally and keep your motorbikes where possible out of sight, even if just parked up visiting friends or family.

Mansfield's Oaktree estate.

“If this is not possible please lock them up as best you can and put them under a CCTV camera.

“This will make it more difficult for suspects to carry out these thefts.”

