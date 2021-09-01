Police in Mansfield want to speak to this man about taxi vandalism attack

The vehicle was parked on Garden Road, Mansfield, when it was targeted.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers believe the man pictured in this CCTV image may have vital information that could aid their investigation.

PC Mike Fearn of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism that has caused considerable expense and inconvenience to the owner of this vehicle.

Police want to speak to this man

“We are appealing for this man or anyone who recognises him to please get in touch with us as they may have information which could assist us.”

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Monday 31 May 2021.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or know who he is please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 183 of 31 May 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.