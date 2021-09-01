Police raid trio of Warsop homes in class A drugs investigation

Officers swooped on the homes as ‘part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal supply of class A drugs’.

Phones, digital scales and other drug-related paraphernalia was seized during the raids at homes on Day Street, Vickers Street and Elm Grove.

Police said no arrests were made in the ‘coordinated, intelligence-led raids’, which took place yesterday, Tuesday, at about 8.40am, and investigations continue.

Police raided a trio of homes in Warsop.

PC Kieran Loftus, Warsop beat managerp, said: “When we receive intelligence linking addresses to the supply of drugs we will investigate and we will take action.

“These raids were a real statement of our intent and have been useful in gathering further evidence to aid our investigation.

“Drug dealing and related crime cause considerable harm to our communities and will not be tolerated anywhere in Nottinghamshire.”

“If you are concerned about drug-related crime where you live, please do not hesitate to tell us in 101.”