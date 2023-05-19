News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK

Police in Mansfield say reports of man behaving 'suspiciously' in Four Seasons was a 'misunderstanding'

Police in Mansfield have said that reports of a man ‘behaving suspiciously’ in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre earlier this week as a ‘misunderstanding’ and no further action will be taken.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 19th May 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

A statement issued on their facebook page reads: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident in the Four Seasons shopping centre where a man was believed to be acting suspiciously.

“We would like to reassure you that we have thoroughly investigated these reports and are satisfied that this was simply a misunderstanding and that no further action is required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Large cordon being removed around Sutton site where human remains were found
Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Most Popular

“We know this incident generated a lot of interest on social media so wanted to provide you with an update.

“Please feel free to share this with any friends of family who shared concerns about this report.”