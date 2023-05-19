Police in Mansfield say reports of man behaving 'suspiciously' in Four Seasons was a 'misunderstanding'
Police in Mansfield have said that reports of a man ‘behaving suspiciously’ in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre earlier this week as a ‘misunderstanding’ and no further action will be taken.
A statement issued on their facebook page reads: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident in the Four Seasons shopping centre where a man was believed to be acting suspiciously.
“We would like to reassure you that we have thoroughly investigated these reports and are satisfied that this was simply a misunderstanding and that no further action is required.
“We know this incident generated a lot of interest on social media so wanted to provide you with an update.
“Please feel free to share this with any friends of family who shared concerns about this report.”