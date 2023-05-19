Police in Mansfield say reports of man behaving 'suspiciously' in Four Seasons was a 'misunderstanding'

A statement issued on their facebook page reads: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident in the Four Seasons shopping centre where a man was believed to be acting suspiciously.

“We would like to reassure you that we have thoroughly investigated these reports and are satisfied that this was simply a misunderstanding and that no further action is required.

Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

“We know this incident generated a lot of interest on social media so wanted to provide you with an update.