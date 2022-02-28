Police in Kirkby to hold string of surgeries to hear residents' concerns

Police in Kirkby have arranged a number of ‘beat surgeries’ over the coming weeks.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:51 pm

Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team have arranged the events.

Planned beat surgeries include:

March 3, 10am: Homesteads Community Centre;

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kirkby police are planning a series of beat surgeries.

March 14, 10am: Farmfoods, Low Moor Road, Kirkby;

March 15, 3pm: Greenwood Drive School gates;

March 22, 8.30am: West Park Academy School gates;

March 31, 10.30am: Kirkby Library;

April 8, 2pm: Homesteads Community Centre.

A team spokesman said: “It would be great to see you there and answer any questions that you might have.”

Read More

Read More
Five new Neighbourhood Watch schemes planned in Sutton

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions