Police in Kirkby to hold string of surgeries to hear residents' concerns
Police in Kirkby have arranged a number of ‘beat surgeries’ over the coming weeks.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:51 pm
Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood policing team have arranged the events.
Planned beat surgeries include:
March 3, 10am: Homesteads Community Centre;
March 14, 10am: Farmfoods, Low Moor Road, Kirkby;
March 15, 3pm: Greenwood Drive School gates;
March 22, 8.30am: West Park Academy School gates;
March 31, 10.30am: Kirkby Library;
April 8, 2pm: Homesteads Community Centre.
A team spokesman said: “It would be great to see you there and answer any questions that you might have.”