Between 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, and 11am the following day, a Lexus parked on Beulah Road was broken into and a heat shield on the floor was taken.

Between 4pm on Friday, February 17 and 10.15am the following day, a Lexmoto Hunter 50 motorbike was stolen from a back garden of a property in Rosewood Drive.

At 6pm on February 17, three males were throwing stones and mud at a house in Beaumont Road, causing damage to a window pane.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents

Overnight on Sunday, February 19, a Land Rover Discovery, parked on Mill Lane, had damage done to its headlights.

Police also want help to trace a large group of 12 off-road bikers seen in woods near Felley Priory, Underwood, on February 19, at about 10am.