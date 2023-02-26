News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police in Kirkby investigating numerous incidents of theft and criminal damage

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a number of incidents of theft and criminal damage were reported Kirkby.

By John Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Between 3.30pm on Wednesday, February 15, and 11am the following day, a Lexus parked on Beulah Road was broken into and a heat shield on the floor was taken.

Between 4pm on Friday, February 17 and 10.15am the following day, a Lexmoto Hunter 50 motorbike was stolen from a back garden of a property in Rosewood Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 6pm on February 17, three males were throwing stones and mud at a house in Beaumont Road, causing damage to a window pane.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidents
Most Popular
Read More
Shoplifter jailed after being caught stealing vacuum cleaner from Mansfield Tesc...

Overnight on Sunday, February 19, a Land Rover Discovery, parked on Mill Lane, had damage done to its headlights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police also want help to trace a large group of 12 off-road bikers seen in woods near Felley Priory, Underwood, on February 19, at about 10am.

Anyone with any information on any incident should e-mail [email protected]