Police hunting thieves who stole ambulance ramp in Jacksdale while crew were on a call

Police are appealing for information after callous thieves stole the metal access ramp from an ambulance while the crew was helping a patient.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

The incident happened on Main Road, Jacksdale, on Tuesday, June 20, just after 5pm.

The metal ramp of an East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle was stolen while the crew were attending to a patient at an address.

Police also want the public’s help with other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Thieves stole the ramp from an EMAS ambulance in Jacksdale while it was on a callThieves stole the ramp from an EMAS ambulance in Jacksdale while it was on a call
he window above a front door of a house on Church Lane, Underwood, was smashed by a stone during the evening or night of Friday, June 16, possibly by some youths seen throwing stones in the area.

A group of eight males – four with motorbikes – were riding round a small park off Columbia Close, Selston, on Wednesday, June 21, at 8.10pm.

Anyone with any information should email Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected], or call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.