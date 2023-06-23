Police hunting thieves who stole ambulance ramp in Jacksdale while crew were on a call

The incident happened on Main Road, Jacksdale, on Tuesday, June 20, just after 5pm.

The metal ramp of an East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle was stolen while the crew were attending to a patient at an address.

Police also want the public’s help with other incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

he window above a front door of a house on Church Lane, Underwood, was smashed by a stone during the evening or night of Friday, June 16, possibly by some youths seen throwing stones in the area.

A group of eight males – four with motorbikes – were riding round a small park off Columbia Close, Selston, on Wednesday, June 21, at 8.10pm.