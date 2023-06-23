News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Sutton drugs den shut down by police

A drugs den in Sutton has been closed down after Nottinghamshire Police successfully obtained a closure order in court.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

The force’s legal team presented a closure order application to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for the address on Willow Crescent, after obtaining support from the local community and working in consultation with Ashfield Council.

The closure order means the address will be secured and left empty for the next three months and gives the council grounds to seek mandatory possession.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anybody subsequently entering the property over the next three months will be in breach of the order and will face police action.

Police have secured a closure order on a property in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have secured a closure order on a property in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police have secured a closure order on a property in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Read More
Councillor referred to police after approving housing development near Sutton

Posting on their Facebook page, the force’s Ashfield policing team said: “This will ensure the issues associated to the address will not be repeated and will bring permanent respite to local residents.

“Evidence presented to the court showed the address has acted as the operating centre for a local drugs line and has had an adverse effect on the local community.

“The address had brought a number of large-scale drug problems and serious violence incidents into the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to the address, its occupiers and visitors, members of the public have felt scared to speak with the police and other agencies, living in fear in their own neighbourhoods.

“This is, of course, completely unacceptable, nobody should be put in this situation and not something we as your local police will tolerate.

“This is the latest is a growing line of closures secured at Ashfield and the partnership approach between the police seeking closures and mandatory possession powers for the council are shutting down problem addresses across the district.

“Specifically for the the address in question, this will act as a definitive step in eradicating the operating base of a local drugs line, as well as sending a message to others that if you use your property to deal drugs or allow others to do so the cost will be your home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hopefully it will also reassure local residents you can talk to the police in confidence and there are solutions available even where you do not wish to be identified to those causing you harm.”