The force’s legal team presented a closure order application to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for the address on Willow Crescent, after obtaining support from the local community and working in consultation with Ashfield Council.

The closure order means the address will be secured and left empty for the next three months and gives the council grounds to seek mandatory possession.

Anybody subsequently entering the property over the next three months will be in breach of the order and will face police action.

Police have secured a closure order on a property in Sutton. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Posting on their Facebook page, the force’s Ashfield policing team said: “This will ensure the issues associated to the address will not be repeated and will bring permanent respite to local residents.

“Evidence presented to the court showed the address has acted as the operating centre for a local drugs line and has had an adverse effect on the local community.

“The address had brought a number of large-scale drug problems and serious violence incidents into the local community.

“Due to the address, its occupiers and visitors, members of the public have felt scared to speak with the police and other agencies, living in fear in their own neighbourhoods.

“This is, of course, completely unacceptable, nobody should be put in this situation and not something we as your local police will tolerate.

“This is the latest is a growing line of closures secured at Ashfield and the partnership approach between the police seeking closures and mandatory possession powers for the council are shutting down problem addresses across the district.

“Specifically for the the address in question, this will act as a definitive step in eradicating the operating base of a local drugs line, as well as sending a message to others that if you use your property to deal drugs or allow others to do so the cost will be your home.

