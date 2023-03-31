Police hunting man who smashed car windscreen in Kirkby while woman was still inside
Police are appealing for information to find a man who smashed a car windscreen while the female driver was still inside.
The car was parked, with the female driver inside, on Urban Road, Kirkby, near the Aldi store, on Tuesday, March 28, at about 5.35pm, when a man jumped on to the vehicle and smashed the windscreen.
The male, who was thin, aged about 25 and wearing dark clothing, asked if the driver was okay, before running off towards the traffic lights.
Police are also appealing for help with other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
Four teens were seen kicking a gate and causing damage at an address on Spruce Grove, Kirkby, on Thursday, March 23, at about 5.30pm, while parts of a Ford Escort, including front struts and alloy wheels, were stolen from a trailer, covered with a black cover, parked outside a house on Spruce Grove, on Monday, March 27, between 11am and 4.30pm.
Off-road bikers were seen riding in woodland near Felley Priory, Underwood. on Friday, March 24, at about 4.50pm, while three off-road bikers were seen in woodland near Derby Road, Kirkby on Sunday, March 26, at about 4pm.
A grey Carrera push bike, locked outside the Central Co-op Store, Skegby Road, Kirkby, was stolen on March 26, just after 6pm.
A fence post and a bush were damaged at a house on Church Lane, Underwood, sometime on March 26.
A gate between two properties on Beacon Drive, Kirkby, was broken on March 28, at about 6.30pm,
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team on 101, or at [email protected]