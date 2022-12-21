News you can trust since 1952
Police hunt man who performed 'indecent acts' on a Mansfield bus

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after an indecent act was performed on a Mansfield bus.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Do you recognise this man?
The incident happened on Friday, October 28, between 12pm and 12.30pm. A man has boarded the Pronto Chesterfield bus at Mansfield Bus Station.

He took a seat on the upper floor before moving to the back seat, where he performed an indecent act. He has then sat behind a member of the public and caused alarm and distress.

He has then returned to the back of the bus and carried out another indecent act.

PC McCormack, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was obviously very distressing for bus users, and it is imperative that we find the person responsible.

“We have released a CCTV image of a man we wish to speak to who could help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 0375 of October 28