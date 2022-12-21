Mansfield man hurled abuse and threats after cop made comment about his dead mum

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Scott Blake had made “frying bacon” comments and told the officer to “f*** off and do your job” before saying: “The next time I see you out of uniform I will slit your throat.”

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said Blake, aged 24, ran into his home and officers forced their way in to arrest him on December 2, at about 8pm.

They had been called out to a separate incident on Gladstone Street, during which their car was damaged.

Blake was part of a small group making anti-police comments and being obstructive.

He gave a no-comment interview.

The court heard he was jailed for common assault in 2020.

Blake, of Gladstone Street, admitted making threats to destroy property.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he reacted badly to the comment about his mother, because she passed away in 2016.

Blake locked himself in his bedroom and the officers damaged two doors when they arrested him.

“He had quite a bit to drink that day,” Ms Clarson said. “He could probably do with some support for that issue and anger management issues.

“He was in his garden and the police weren't there in connection with anything he had done. They were unpleasant comments and he regrets making them.”

