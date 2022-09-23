Police hunt hit-and-driver who struck man and six-year-old girl in Shirebrook

The incident happened on September 16, at about 9.20pm, on Slant Lane, Shirebrook, when a car, believed to be a white Vauxhall Astra, mounted the pavement, and struck a 25-year-old man and a six-year-old girl.

The car then drove off from the scene at speed.

The man and young girl were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are said to not be life-changing or threatening.

Police are particularly keen to receive dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone in the area that witnessed the incident or saw a similar vehicle is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

