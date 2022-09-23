News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police hunt hit-and-driver who struck man and six-year-old girl in Shirebrook

Police are keen to hear from witnesses after a hit-and-run incident in which a man and a young girl were hurt.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:24 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:24 am

The incident happened on September 16, at about 9.20pm, on Slant Lane, Shirebrook, when a car, believed to be a white Vauxhall Astra, mounted the pavement, and struck a 25-year-old man and a six-year-old girl.

The car then drove off from the scene at speed.

The man and young girl were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are said to not be life-changing or threatening.

Police are particularly keen to receive dash cam footage of the incident.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Friday, ...

Anyone in the area that witnessed the incident or saw a similar vehicle is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Officers are particularly keen to receive dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone can help, If you can help, please reference 22*552267 when you contact the force via: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page or Twitter – direct messaging the contact centre via @DerPolContact. Alternatively, use the online contact form or call on 101.