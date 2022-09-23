Police hunt hit-and-driver who struck man and six-year-old girl in Shirebrook
Police are keen to hear from witnesses after a hit-and-run incident in which a man and a young girl were hurt.
The incident happened on September 16, at about 9.20pm, on Slant Lane, Shirebrook, when a car, believed to be a white Vauxhall Astra, mounted the pavement, and struck a 25-year-old man and a six-year-old girl.
The car then drove off from the scene at speed.
The man and young girl were taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are said to not be life-changing or threatening.
Anyone in the area that witnessed the incident or saw a similar vehicle is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
Officers are particularly keen to receive dash-cam footage of the incident.
Anyone can help, If you can help, please reference 22*552267 when you contact the force via: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page or Twitter – direct messaging the contact centre via @DerPolContact. Alternatively, use the online contact form or call on 101.