Police hunt for man who used phone to take photo up schoolgirl's skirt in Eastwood

The victim was in a small alleyway, between Newthorpe Common and Commons Close, when she felt a warm breath on the back of her neck.

She then turned around to see a man behind her with his phone in his hand and under her skirt.

She told him to get away from her and then saw the flash from his phone before he walked off.

The incident happened on February 3.

Officers are continuing with their inquiries into the incident, which happened on Friday, February 3, at about 4pm, and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in contact.

The suspect is described as black, about 5ft 10in, aged 25-30 and of skinny build.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black beanie hat and dark blue joggers with a white stripe on the side coming up to the knee. He was carrying an empty laptop case.

PC Jack Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re working hard to identify the man responsible for this distressing incident as soon as possible and are asking for anyone who recognises the suspect from the description to call us.

“While incidents of this nature are rare, I want to assure members of the public we take reports of this sort very seriously. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

