Police got suspected drugs dealer out of bed in raid near Mansfield

Police woke up and arrested a suspected cannabis dealer while carrying out a warrant near Mansfield.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

The Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team also uncovered large amounts of cannabis during the house raid.

Officers carried out the planned warrant in Kirklington Road, Rainworth, following intelligence that drugs were being dealt inside.

After being let into the property at around 8am on Friday, April 14, officers found the suspect still in bed.

Some of the drugs that were seizedSome of the drugs that were seized
A search was then carried out of the premises, which led to the seizure of large amounts of cannabis that was packed into individual deal bags.

Pots of cannabis resin, as well as cash, multiple phones and various drug paraphernalia including weighing scales were also discovered inside the house.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

PC Chris Ball said: “After receiving intelligence that drugs were being dealt from this address, we were able to move in and arrest a suspect.

“Operations like the warrant executed here are crucial in allowing us to confirm reports we receive of illicit activity or to uncover criminality that we might not have known about otherwise.

“As a direct consequence of this raid, we’ve been able to take large quantities of drugs out of circulation and off the streets where they would’ve been sold, so we’re very pleased as a team.”