Appeal after 'brazen' thieves steal hundreds of pounds worth of clothing from Mansfield store
Police are appealing after hundreds of pounds worth of clothing was stolen from a Mansfield shop.
The items were stolen from TK Maxx, St Peter’s Retail Park on Thursday, March 9, at about noon.
Nottinghamshire Police have now released a picture of two people they would like to speak to, as they believe they “may be able to help with their investigation”.
PC Amy Pustlenik, from the force, said: “This kind of theft is damaging for businesses and can also be very distressing for members of staff.
“We are working hard to drive down shop thefts across the local area and would like the public’s help in tracing the two people pictured here.
“This was a brazen theft and we are determined to catch up to the people responsible."
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 250 of March 11. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.