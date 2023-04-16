Appeal after 'brazen' thieves steal hundreds of pounds worth of clothing from Mansfield store

The items were stolen from TK Maxx, St Peter’s Retail Park on Thursday, March 9, at about noon.

Nottinghamshire Police have now released a picture of two people they would like to speak to, as they believe they “may be able to help with their investigation”.

Police are keen to speak to the men pictured.

PC Amy Pustlenik, from the force, said: “This kind of theft is damaging for businesses and can also be very distressing for members of staff.

“We are working hard to drive down shop thefts across the local area and would like the public’s help in tracing the two people pictured here.

“This was a brazen theft and we are determined to catch up to the people responsible."