Police find cannabis at home of Mansfield man they found drunk on Annesley street

Officers were called to the side of the road in Annesley just after midnight on Sunday, August 20 where they found a man lying heavily intoxicate in the street.

Police decided to escort him home for his own safety, but upon arrival at his address in Mansfield, they detected the strong smell of cannabis.

Police seized several cannabis plants found at the man's home. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police searched the house and found 22 small cannabis plants in a pantry room and 16 baby plants – some of which had died – in another room.

All plants were seized and a man in his 50s will attend a police interview in due course.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Officers were concerned for the man’s safety and decided to escort him home.