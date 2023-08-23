News you can trust since 1952
Police find cannabis at home of Mansfield man they found drunk on Annesley street

A drunken man was escorted home by officers – only for them to find his property had been decked in cannabis plants.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

Officers were called to the side of the road in Annesley just after midnight on Sunday, August 20 where they found a man lying heavily intoxicate in the street.

Police decided to escort him home for his own safety, but upon arrival at his address in Mansfield, they detected the strong smell of cannabis.

Police seized several cannabis plants found at the man's home. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice seized several cannabis plants found at the man's home. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police searched the house and found 22 small cannabis plants in a pantry room and 16 baby plants – some of which had died – in another room.

All plants were seized and a man in his 50s will attend a police interview in due course.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kylie Davies said: “Officers were concerned for the man’s safety and decided to escort him home.

"Little did they realise that upon arrival at his address his property had been used to grow cannabis plants.”