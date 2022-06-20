Police endure busy week across Sutton and Kirkby with spate of crimes

On Thursday, June 9, at about 3pm, there were reports of a number of motorbikes being ridden in the woods at Little Oak Plantation, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse. Later that day, at about 5.15pm. three young people rode electric scooters over the front garden of a property on Acorn View, Kirkby, banging on windows and being abusive. On June 9, at about 8.30pm, four youths were recorded trying to use a ladder to get onto the roof of the Parish Hall, Byron Road, Annesley, video recorded four youths trying to get onto the roof by means of a ladder. They are described as males, aged 15-16 and wearing grey tracksuits. One was riding a red pushbike and another was on a black scooter. Between June 9 at 10pm and 9.30am the following day, the rear number plate was stolen from a black Honda VT Shadow750 motorbike left secure under a cover at the side of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale. On Friday, June 10, at about 1.05am, a shed on Silk Street, Sutton, was broken into, although nothing was reported stolen. The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 9on, with short, dark hair and tanned skin. He was wearing a long-sleeved top and jeans and carrying a long bag which could have contained fishing rods.

Number plate stolen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criminals have been busy across Sutton and Kirkby.

Between June 10 at 8am and 4.10pm the following day, a shed on St Michael’s Street, Sutton, was broken into by cutting a padlock and ripping of a panel. Fishing equipment, a garden strimmer and a Cross DTX700 bike were stolen. On Saturday, June 11, between 5pm and 11.40pm, a silver Carrera Hybrid bike left chained and locked in the bike area outside Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton, was stolen. On June 11, at about 10.35pm, a black and blue Trek pushbike with ‘Brad’ carved into the frame near the top, was stolen from near the Tesco Express cash machine at Lakeside Point Retail Park, off Mansfield Road, Sutton. Between Sunday, June 12, at 10am, and 8am the following day, a a blue lightweight mobility scooter was stolen from the communal area of Brand Court, Brand Lane, Sutton. Overnight on Monday, June 13, offenders entered a number of allotments off Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse. Tools were stolen and a number of items scattered around. On Wednesday, June 15, between 1am and noon, a washing machine was stolen from a house in multiple occupation on Outram Street, Sutton.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield team said: “Do you have any information relating to the criminal activity? Did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know who the persons responsible are, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of help?