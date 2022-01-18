A group were reportedly seen trying to break into the trailer of one of the lorries parked up at Trowell Services on Monday January 17 at around 10.45pm and, having been disturbed by another truck driver, they ran from the scene.

Officers immediately headed to the scene and Police Dog Reno quickly got to work.

Despite freezing temperatures and officers searching in complete darkness, PD Reno’s superior sniffer senses led them to two suspects after tracking over nearby fields, then picked up a scent along a nearby track, leading them to a third suspect hidden in a field opposite to where they found the other two men.

PD Reno helped officers arrest three theft suspects

Sergeant Jay Lee, from Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “This is an excellent result from our officers and police dog Reno, and it just goes to show how valuable these types of resources are.

“In the pitch black, they were able to locate three suspects through fields and tracks and swiftly arrest them.

“Motorists and lorry drivers want to be able to take a break and stop off at service stations without being faced with having their belongings stolen or their vehicle damaged and we will waste no time in bringing out resources such as the police dogs to ensure we bring those involved in this type of crime to justice.

“The three men remain in custody as we conduct interviews and further enquiries.”

The three men, aged 18, 21 and 26, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

They remain in custody following the incident at around 10.45pm on Monday (17 January 2022).

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information or dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 858 of 17 January 2022.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, or by going online at crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.

