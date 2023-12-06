News you can trust since 1952
Police discover cannabis factory in Mansfield terraced house

Police have charged a suspect after discovering a cannabis factory containing more than 180 plants when they raided a terraced house.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:45 GMT
Officers executed a warrant at the property in Albion Street, Mansfield, on Tuesday, December 5, at around 7.20am.

The neighbourhood policing team had received information suggesting the address was being used to grow cannabis.

When they knocked down the front door they found plants growing in five different areas of the house.

Photo of cannabis grow issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo of cannabis grow issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo of cannabis grow issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jaup Molla, of Albion Street, has been charged with producing a Class B drug and is expected to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 6.

Police Constable Patrick Shone, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a large cannabis grow and I’m pleased neighbourhood officers have been able to shut it down, destroy the plants and charge a suspect.

“I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch.”

All the cannabis seized will be destroyed and the equipment put out of action.