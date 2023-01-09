Police deal with driver having ‘huge negative effect on people’s quality of life’ by revving car engine

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood yeam issued a driver with a warning for loudly revving his car engine in The Range car park, Somercotes.

A team spokesman said: “Driving a vehicle in a reckless way can feel aggressive, intimidating or annoying to other road users and people living nearby.

“First of all, there’s the noise nuisance. This might not seem like such a big deal, but it has a huge negative effect on people’s quality of life. If people are driving recklessly at night through a residential area, they’ll be waking up dozens of others who’ve got to go to work or school the next day.

The driver was issued the S59 earlier this week.

“Air pollution from revving engines or tyre smoke is also unpleasant and unhealthy to anybody unfortunate enough to breathe it in.

“There is a risk of damage to land or property. Nobody wants their local park ripped up by tyre marks, the wing mirrors broken on their parked car, or their garden fence shattered.

“Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 gives uniformed constables the power to act if they have reason to believe a vehicle is being driven in a manner which ‘is causing, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.’

