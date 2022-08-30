Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court heard Quick was riding a red Honda when officers spotted him at a roundabout and activated their blue lights and siren, on September 10, 2020

Sarah Phelan, prosecuting, said Quick, now aged 26, drove off at speed.

At one stage, the 26-year-old swerved to avoid an oncoming car and mounted the pavement on a blind corner while still travelling at speed.

Nottingham Crown Court.

After attempting to lose the pursuing officers on Sandy Lane, Quick failed to brake in time as he approached another junction.

While the rider narrowly managed to avoid a van travelling along Birkland Avenue, he was flung straight over the handlebars and into a bush.

He fled down an alleyway, but was caught ‘in a matter of minutes’.

Ms Phelan said police officers found £270 in cash and 40 wraps of cannabis in his backpack.

A search of his home later revealed a further £5,486 in cash, and a ‘burner’ phone with text messages requesting ‘gelato’, a type of cannabis.

Quick, of Chatsworth Avenue, Langwith Junction, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and dangerous driving.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said at the time of the offences Quick was self-medicating with cannabis, which brought him into debt.

Efforts to pay if off led to him dealing drugs and this was ‘not successful’.

She said: “Quick is currently running a successful business with his partner and his cannabis use has significantly reduced.”

The court heard he received an 18-month community order with unpaid work, which he has now completed, for a linked road traffic offence.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder Michael Auty QC said the postal requisition system had taken a long time to bring Quick to court and he is ‘a very different person from the one he was two years ago’.

He said: “Both offences in their own way are serious.

“You got yourself into a real mess and started dealing cannabis. It wasn't wholly unsuccessful, because it yielded several thousand pounds.

“The dangerous driving was also appalling and nearly led to you killing yourself, while you could’ve quite easily killed someone else as well.”

He imposed an 18-month jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days as well as 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Quick was banned from driving for two years and a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act will be heard on December 20.

PC Josh Martin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Quick’s driving that day was completely unacceptable and isn’t something that should ever be replicated on our roads.

“As the judge rightly said, his actions could’ve quite easily resulted in both him and other road users being seriously injured.

“Likewise, the idea cannabis doesn’t harm anyone and that selling it is a victimless crime is an absolute myth and couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Cannabis can cause irreparable damage to people’s mental health, while production of cannabis often has links to wider organised criminality, which ruins people’s lives.