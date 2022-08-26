News you can trust since 1952
Alex Kinsey, 35, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges of robbery and also admitted to charges of attempted burglary, making off without payment, and handling stolen goods and was jailed for five years and three months.

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of the people who have sentenced at courts in Nottinghamshire in the last three weeks.

By Tim Cunningham
Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:31 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 5:31 pm

Offences range from burglary and theft to robbery and GBH.

Terry Woroch, aged 51, admitted robbery, making off without payment and attempted burglary. He was jailed for four years and seven months.

Lee Birtles, aged 42, pleaded guilty to two robberies, attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article. He was also jailed for five years and six months.

Michael Wilson, 47, of Labray Road, Calverton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 17 when he was jailed for 30 weeks after admitting possession of drugs and handling stolen goods.

Lee Wilson, 41, of Meadowvale Crescent, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on August 17 when he was jailed for 10 months after being convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent.

