The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Offences range from burglary and theft to robbery and GBH.
Terry Woroch, aged 51, admitted robbery, making off without payment and attempted burglary. He was jailed for four years and seven months.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Lee Birtles, aged 42, pleaded guilty to two robberies, attempted burglary and possession of a bladed article. He was also jailed for five years and six months.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Michael Wilson, 47, of Labray Road, Calverton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 17 when he was jailed for 30 weeks after admitting possession of drugs and handling stolen goods.
Photo: Mansfield Chad
Lee Wilson, 41, of Meadowvale Crescent, Clifton, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on August 17 when he was jailed for 10 months after being convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent.
Photo: Mansfield Chad