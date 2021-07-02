Arrest after military memorabilia was stolen from Mansfield antiques store

Officers have been investigating the burglary of a shop in Leeming Street, which was discovered by a staff member.

It's believed £300 worth of items, including cash from the register and limited edition coins, had been taken overnight on April 21.

CCTV enquiries were conducted which led to an image of a suspect being circulated. A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, June 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested following the incident

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have been carrying out a series of enquires since the incident happened and we're pleased that a man has now been arrested in connection to this incident.

"We have a strong police presence in Mansfield town centre and have a series of operations, which include overnight plain-clothed activity, in a bid to keep the streets safe and catch offenders unawares."