Arrest after military memorabilia was stolen from Mansfield antiques store

A man has been arrested after original military badges, gas masks and old Army uniforms were taken from a Mansfield antiques store.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:24 am

Officers have been investigating the burglary of a shop in Leeming Street, which was discovered by a staff member.

It's believed £300 worth of items, including cash from the register and limited edition coins, had been taken overnight on April 21.

CCTV enquiries were conducted which led to an image of a suspect being circulated. A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, June 30.

A man has been arrested following the incident

Sergeant Carl Holland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We have been carrying out a series of enquires since the incident happened and we're pleased that a man has now been arrested in connection to this incident.

"We have a strong police presence in Mansfield town centre and have a series of operations, which include overnight plain-clothed activity, in a bid to keep the streets safe and catch offenders unawares."

