The incident happened on a bus, travelling from Nottingham city centre to Kimberley, shortly after 3pm on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

A teenage girl was sat at the back of the bus when another passenger sat next to her.

It was reported he touched her leg multiple times and when she got up to leave he touched her bottom.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Phil Round, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Everyone should be able to feel safe when using public transport.

"Incidents such as these can cause considerable distress to any victim and are totally unacceptable.

“We take all reports of sexual assaults seriously and we really want to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may have information that could aid our investigation.

“While we acknowledge the CCTV images aren’t of the best quality, I am urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to please let us know, as we believe he may hold information vital to our ongoing investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who has any information that could help, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 634 of 14 December 2023.