News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Kirkby psychologist found with knuckle duster, Samurai sword and baton

A Kirkby psychologist who was found with a Samurai sword, a knuckle duster and a baton didn't realise it's now illegal to own such weapons, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police went to Dr Callum Cooper's address on January 2 to carry out a stalking prevention order condition check and became suspicious when they found two swords, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

In fact they were both legal and kept on display: an 1826 British light cavalry sword and a Lord of the Rings replica, which he bought 20 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a search of his property revealed a knuckle duster, gifted to him 25 years ago, and a black Katana sword. He was unable to explain why he kept a baton next to his bed.

Most Popular
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"He had no idea they were illegal and didn't realise keeping a knuckle duster in private is now an offence due to a change in the law,” added Mr Conboy.

Read More
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

His solicitor said Cooper, of previous good character, pleaded guilty on a basis and his account was consistent with what he said in interview.

"He showed the officers upstairs - which reflects his lack of knowledge and shows he didn't try to conceal them," she said

“He had no intention to take them outside his home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Dr Cooper understands the importance of managing offensive weapons. Prior to this he was a responsible firearms holder.”

Cooper, aged 35, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted possessing offensive weapons at his home, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

The sword, the knuckle duster and the baton were confiscated.