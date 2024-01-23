Kirkby psychologist found with knuckle duster, Samurai sword and baton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police went to Dr Callum Cooper's address on January 2 to carry out a stalking prevention order condition check and became suspicious when they found two swords, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

In fact they were both legal and kept on display: an 1826 British light cavalry sword and a Lord of the Rings replica, which he bought 20 years ago.

But a search of his property revealed a knuckle duster, gifted to him 25 years ago, and a black Katana sword. He was unable to explain why he kept a baton next to his bed.

"He had no idea they were illegal and didn't realise keeping a knuckle duster in private is now an offence due to a change in the law,” added Mr Conboy.

His solicitor said Cooper, of previous good character, pleaded guilty on a basis and his account was consistent with what he said in interview.

"He showed the officers upstairs - which reflects his lack of knowledge and shows he didn't try to conceal them," she said

“He had no intention to take them outside his home.

“Dr Cooper understands the importance of managing offensive weapons. Prior to this he was a responsible firearms holder.”

Cooper, aged 35, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted possessing offensive weapons at his home, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.