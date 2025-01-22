Police: CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault
Officers were called to Mansfield Bus Station after the victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during a disturbance at around 10.15pm on Friday, December 20.
He was treated in hospital for facial injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains on police bail.
It is believed the man pictured in this image has vital information and he is urged to come forward.
PC Adam Key, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that saw a young man kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.
"We are determined to catch up with the people involved and believe the man pictured in this image has valuable information.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 767 of 20 December 2024.