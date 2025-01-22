Police: CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak with after a young man was assaulted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Mansfield Bus Station after the victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during a disturbance at around 10.15pm on Friday, December 20.

He was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault. Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.

It is believed the man pictured in this image has vital information and he is urged to come forward.

PC Adam Key, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that saw a young man kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.

"We are determined to catch up with the people involved and believe the man pictured in this image has valuable information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 767 of 20 December 2024.