Police: CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault

By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak with after a young man was assaulted.

Officers were called to Mansfield Bus Station after the victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during a disturbance at around 10.15pm on Friday, December 20.

He was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains on police bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault. Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault. Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
CCTV appeal after Mansfield bus station assault. Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
Read More
Sutton woman was nearly FOUR times over limit after drinking at work

It is believed the man pictured in this image has vital information and he is urged to come forward.

PC Adam Key, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that saw a young man kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.

"We are determined to catch up with the people involved and believe the man pictured in this image has valuable information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 767 of 20 December 2024.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice