Sutton woman was nearly FOUR times over limit after drinking at work

A Sutton woman who was nearly four times over the limit while driving home from work is now tackling her drinking problem, a court has heard.

A lorry driver reported Alison Darlison after seeing her drive "all over the road" and hit the kerb at 3.30pm on July 12, said prosecutor Ben Payne.

Police went to her address and saw her duck down before they gained entry through the front door.

A breath test revealed she had 129 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She initially claimed to have drunk alcohol after she returned home but later changed her account.

Simon King, mitigating, said Darlison, of "previously impeccable good character”, has since done a tremendous amount of work and has made progress.

She had been the director of a company for many years, he said, but her role was "reduced and reduced" and her drinking “went from being socially acceptable to out of control.”

“She had been drinking at work and then drove home,” Mr King said. “She is absolutely mortified by her behaviour.”

She has now been free of drink for five months and hopes to return to work later in the year, he added.

"If anyone has learned their lesson it is her," Mr King said.

Darlison, aged 58, of Pemberley Chase, Sutton, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge. She was disqualified for 31 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.